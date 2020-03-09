Ion Exchange Materials Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2024

The global market for ion exchange materials should reach $9.5 billion by 2021 from $5.5 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope

The report’s scope focuses on the ion exchange materials by application and region. The applications of the ion exchange materials will be discussed. In addition, the report will cover how the ion exchange material is used in the selected application. The geographical scope of the report will focus on the global markets, specifically where the ion exchange materials are used and sold. The companies covered herein are from all geographies.

Report Includes

– An overview of the global markets for ion exchange materials, a core component of new technologies that utilize non-freshwater resources, facilitate deployment of new clean energy generation and storage devices, and aid in food production processes.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Factors influencing demand for the technology and with coverage of major businesses in the field.

– A look at ion exchange materials as they are used in environmental remediation, and in industrial filtration and separation processes.

– Market trends, industry data, and market segmentation for ion exchange materials.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Summary

The ion exchange materials market including both ion exchange resins and ion exchange membranes is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2021; this represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) estimate of 11.8%. The summary of the market data by end use is presented in the following table. The fastest growing application segment for ion exchange materials is in energy storage and generation technologies. The growth in energy storage and generation technologies is estimated to be 26.5% CAGR. This increase is driven by continued adoption of fuel cell technologies and the infrastructure associated with it. Many companies believe that advancements in materials and continued adoption of technology will power growth in these markets. Currently, ion exchange materials’ largest market segment is with water technology applications. Water technology uses both ion exchange membranes and resins, but primarily resins in terms of amounts of materials sold. The CAGR for this segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%. It is expected that membrane-based applications will eventually have higher market values than ion exchange resins. The growth rate in the ion exchange membrane segment is estimated to be greater than for ion exchange resins.