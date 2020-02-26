Iodine Deficiency Drug Market 2020 Modest Situation among the Top PLayers-Johnson & Johnson Services, Biotex Inc, Novartis AG, Immunovant, Abbott, Bayer AG

Market Overview: Iodine deficiency disorders are the rare endocrinology disorders in which thyroid gland present in the neck producse insufficient or not capable of producing thyroid hormone due to the deficiency of iodine as it is essential nutrients required for development of thyroid to be functional. Thyroid hormone is responsible for regulating the body’s temperature, metabolism and heart rate. The patients with iodine deficiency experience abnormal brain development, mental retardation psychomotor defects and hearing and speech impairment.

According to the article published in National Health Portal India, It was estimated over 1.5 billion patients diagnosed with iodine deficiency disorder worldwide of which 200 million patients were from India. Growing incident population of iodine deficiency disorders and expeditious innovation of novel dosage forms and new formulations of existing drugs increases the number of patients for treatment of iodine deficiency disorders are the factors for lucrative growth of market.

Market Drivers

Increases prevalence of goiter and hypothyroidism disorders worldwide

Growing number of population born vulnerable to iodine deficiency

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge about iodine deficiency in some developing countries

List of the Leading Companies that are Operating in the Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market are: are Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biotex Inc, Apitope, Novartis AG, Immunovant, Inc., Abbott, Bayer AG, Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Synthonics, Inc, Genexine, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Alvogen AbbVie Inc, King Pharma, Fresenius Kabi USA, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S , AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma Inc, and many others.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Iodine Deficiency Drug Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Iodine Deficiency Drug Market and its materialistic landscape.

To understand the structure of Iodine Deficiency Drug market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Iodine Deficiency Drug players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Iodine Deficiency Drug submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Iodine Deficiency Drug with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Share Your Query Before Purchasing This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-iodine-deficiency-drug-market

Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market Detailed Segmentation:

Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market Segmented by Therapy Type (Thyroid hormone replacement therapy and Radioactive iodine therapy)

Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market Segmented by Dosage Form Type (Tablet, Capsule, Solution and Powder), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable)

Some Of The Key Geographies Mentioned In This Report Include:

North America (U.S and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc received the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for levothyroxine sodium tablet for the treatment of hypothyroidism. With this approval of levothyroxine sodium expanded the company’s generic portfolio in therapeutic area of endocrinology.

In July 2018, Merck KGaA received recommendation letter for new formulation of Euthyrox (levothyroxine) for approval in 21 European Union countries from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, a medical devices regulatory body in the Germany. If approved, it will increase the number of patients seeking the treatment of hypothyroidism, Goiter as well as post-treatment of thyroid cancer.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key Questions Answered in Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market Report:-

Our Report offers:-

What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market?

What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market?

Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market?

Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share

What are the Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

Purchase This Report (Single User Access) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-iodine-deficiency-drug-market

Table of Content: Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, By Technology Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, By Process Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, BY Material Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, Material Type Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, BY Products Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, BY End-Users Global Iodine Deficiency Drug Market, COMPANY LANDSCAPE Company Profiles

TOC Continued…!

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]