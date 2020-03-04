Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market 2020 Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2026

Large Number Of Approvals For Iodinated Agents And Increasing Number Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving The Iodinated Contrast Media In Interventional X-Ray Market. According to the new market research report ” Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027″, published by Data Bridge Market Research, the Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market is expected to reach USD 3,160.98 million by 2027 from USD 2,108.76 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market report is a window to the market it allows you know what the market is holding in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market Industry and forecast to 2025 report analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, analysis, size, share, demand and industry growth rate etc.

Download Exclusive PDF Sample Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray-market

Synopsis of Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market- Increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as growing preference for interventional diagnosis across the globe has increased the adoption of iodinated contrast media. For instance, According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 17.9 million deaths in 2016 due to cardiovascular diseases; cardiovascular diseases are one of the main causes of deaths around the world.

Growing preference towards iodinated contrast media from traditional contrast media and large number of approvals for iodinated agents will drive the market and create new opportunities for the growth during the forecast period. For instance, In March 2017, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GE Healthcare Visipaque (iodixanol) imaging agent. The need for diagnostic imaging has increased resulting to the contribution to the medical costs and also by providing exposure to the ionizing radiation. Furthermore, iodinated contrast media in Interventional X-ray is witnessing significant growth as demand of clinical and diagnostic increases for various indications. Growing healthcare expenditure and strategic government reforms is also leading to high adoption of minimally invasive interventional surgeries which further boom the growth market.

Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market Are: Bayer AG, Iso-Tex Diagnostics, Inc., Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Novalek Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., iMAX, Taejoon Pharm, Unijules Medicals Ltd, General Electric, Guerbet LLC, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd among others players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates The Iodinated Contrast Media In Interventional X-Ray Market as the U.S. is leader in iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray. In North America, due to high penetration of iodinated contrast materials in CT procedures and availability of non-ionic stable iodinated agents for better diagnosis, this region is dominating the iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray. Asia-Pacific is growing with the highest CAGR due to high adoption of imaging techniques and rising availability of non-ionic stable iodinated agents for improved diagnosis. Additionally, the increasing number of healthcare expenditure and increasing number of hospitals and imaging centers in China and India upsurge demand of iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray-market

This Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray market due to high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of novel drug delivery and potential players in the same geography while Asia- Pacific is expected to hold substantial growth due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market”

50 – Tables

250 – No of Figures

150 – Pages

Extensive Research and Development Activities in Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray

Global iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in medical industry with iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray demand impact of technological development in iodinated contrast media and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market Scope and Market Size

Global iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market is segmented of the basis of route of administration, indication, agent type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on route of administration, iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market is segmented into oral, intravenous, rectal, others. Intravenous segment is dominating the market because it is widely adopted among healthcare professionals due to its efficacy, shorter examination time and safety. In addition, innovation in drug delivery such as syringeless injectors also increases demand of intravenous mode.

Based on agent type, iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market is segmented into ionic and non-ionic. Non-ionic segment is dominating the market because of low osmolarity and fewer side effects of non-ionic agents as compared to alternative agents. In addition, rising awareness and various advantages associated with non-ionic agents will increase its acceptability and utilization in interventional diagnostics procedure.

Based on indication, iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, urology, general surgery and neurology. Cardiology segment is dominating the market due to high penetration of iodinated contrast agents in interventional cardiovascular diagnostics and growing popularity of non-ionic stable iodinated agents for improved diagnosis.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centres, research & academic institutes. Hospital segment is dominating the market throughout the forecast period due to high volume of interventional radiology diagnostic procedure performed in the hospital. Additionally, competences of hospitals for acquiring cutting edge technologies and trained professionals in the interventional radiology units has created an opportunity for the highest revenue generation.

Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.

The Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.

Buy This Report (Single User Access) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/singleuser/global-Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray-market

The Countries Covered In The Iodinated Contrast Media In Interventional X-Ray Market Report Are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Many business expansion and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the iodinated contrast media in interventional X-ray market.

For instance,

In June 2019, General Electric and Daiichi Sankyo Company did an agreement that Daiichi Sankyo to transfer authorization of marketing rights for four diagnostic imaging agents in Japan to GE Healthcare. After completing this agreement the company expanded their diagnostic imaging agents in the Japan. This will help company to expand their business in the market.

In July 2018, General Electric announced that they have launched ready-to-drink oral solution of iodinated contrast agent which can help physicians improving the visualization of diagnostic abdominal gastrointestinal tract. With this new formulation of contrast agent the company enhanced its choice of options for oral contrast agent which is available to radiologists and patients.

Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 Dbmr Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, By Type

8 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, by disease type

9 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, By Deployment

10 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, By End User

11 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, By Geography

13 Global Iodinated Contrast Media in Interventional X-Ray Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]