Invisible Orthodontics Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Invisible Orthodontics market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Invisible Orthodontics are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Invisible Orthodontics market.

The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Notable Developments

Changing inclinations of the masses, with regard to dental treatments, have paved way for formidable developments within the global invisible orthodontics market.

Align Technology is at the forefront of innovation in the field of invisible orthodontics. The company developed its Invisalign technology meant to ‘transform smiles’. The company’s team of experts use 3D printing and software algorithms that can help in developing improved invisible implants. Furthermore, Align Technology focuses on use of digital technologies to help people ‘get the smile they want’.

Zerodonto has emerged as a prominent name in the global invisible orthodontics market. The entity has played a vital role in improving orthodontic and prosthodontic treatments. Use of complex multidisciplinary treatments is amongst Zerodonto’s specialisations. The growth of the global invisible orthodontics market is largely impacted by advancements in granular technologies within dentistry.

Some of the leading vendors in the global invisible orthodontics market are:

Danaher Corp.

Altaris Capital Partners LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

American Orthodontics Corp.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market: Growth Drivers

Replacing Metal Braces with Invisible Orthodontics The use of invisible orthodontics has gathered momentum in recent times, majorly due to the ease of implanting invisible braces and dental aids. The use of metallic braces is discomforting for patients, and could cause severe injuries if handled recklessly. Therefore, the advent of invisible technologies that cause lesser pain and discomfort for patients has been welcomed by the masses. The total volume of revenues within the global invisible orthodontics market is set to outdo all previous marks. Furthermore, changing practices across dentistry have further propelled demand within the global invisible orthodontics market.

Importance of Invisible Orthodontics in Aesthetics Invisible braces are extensively used by youngsters who are conscious about the appearance of metallic braces on the teeth. Furthermore, celebrities undergoing oral implants and surgeries also resort to invisible orthodontic treatments. The aforementioned trends are expected to become a force of growth across the global invisible orthodontics market. The massive investments that are projected to flow into the market are an outcome of the high success rate of invisible orthodontics. It is evident that the vendors in this market have a lucrative way ahead of them. Besides, distributors and dentists can also benefit from the popularity of invisible orthodontics. Vendors are expected to use dental clinics and practitioners as nodes for promotion of invisible dental implants.

