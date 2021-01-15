Inverter Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027 | ABB Ltd.,Altenergy Power System,Continental AG,Darfon Electronics

The Inverter Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Inverter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An inverter is used in a huge number of power applications. The function of an inverter is to convert DC to AC; these are signified as voltage source inverters. The growing investments for the deployment of automation solutions in various industries, growth of power generation capacities of plants, electrification of the transportation industry, and decrease in the production and operational costs of power plants due to development in technologies are driving the growth of the inverter market.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd.,Altenergy Power System,Continental AG,Darfon Electronics,Delphi Technologies,Enphase Energy,Huawei Technologies,SMA Solar Technology AG,SolarEdge Technologies Inc.,Sungrow

The growing residential solar rooftop installations are driving the global inverter market. However, pressure caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles might hinder the growth of the global market. Furthermore, technological innovations in inverters to improve their capabilities are anticipated to create opportunities for the computer on the module market during the forecast period.

The global inverter market is segmented on by inverters, type, power rating, and end-user. On the basis of inverters, the inverter market is segmented into Single Phase, Three Phase, Others. On the basis of type, the inverter market is segmented into solar inverters, non-solar inverters and residential inverters. On the basis of power rating, the inverter market is segmented into below 10 kw, 10-50 kw, 50-100 kw, and above 100 kw. On the basis of end-user, the inverter market is segmented into below residential, commercial, and industrial.

