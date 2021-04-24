Inulin Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Supply and Demand Chain Structure 2020-2025

The rise in demand for the probiotic ingredients industry, for the food and beverage industry is expected to favor global inulin market growth. However, the demand is expected to majorly come from the dairy industry such as inc-creams, cheese, as well as spoonable yogurts. Increasing the significance of less caloric consumption across the food & beverages sector is also anticipated to boost the global inulin market growth. Constant prices of the inulin market are projected to help penetration as well as application development.

Growing application scope in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth of the global inulin market into the coming years. In addition to this, increasing usage of alternative probiotic ingredients such as MOS and GOS is expected to challenge industry service provider’s growth. Furthermore, plentiful raw material availability across China as well as Europe is expected to ensure constant supply at constant prices and evade market volatility.

The global inulin market segmentation is done depending on the number of factors such as application as well as geographical regions. On considering an application, the global inulin market is segregated into pharmaceutical, dietary supplements, food & beverages, and others. In terms of geographical regions, the global inulin market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the European market is expected to growth with highest global inulin market share over the forecast period, because it possesses a huge potential to witness substantial growth owing to increase in consciousness regarding dietary fibers as well as rising consumption from end-user industries including feed market, food & beverages, pharmaceutical industry, dairy industry, etc. inulin aids in maintaining a better health, a better digestive system, and inulin is prebiotic that leads to the development of the good bacteria.

In addition, the Europe region also accounted for the growing demand due to the severe regulatory policies for integrating several purposeful ingredients for the different food & beverage applications. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow at significant rates due to several pharmaceutical applications growth across United States market share. Also, Latin America region is also expected to witness substantial growth due to rising consumption of several dairy products across the Brazil region.

The leading players of the global inulin market are CARGILL, BENEO-ORAFATI SA, COSUCRAGROUPEARCOING SA, CIRANDA, INC., THE TIERRA GROUP, FENCHEM, INC., SENSUS B.V., WUXI CIMA SCIENCE CO. LTD., and many others.

Key segments of the global Inulin market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Food & beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

China

Central and South America

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Israel

