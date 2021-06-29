Inulin Market Size 2020 Overview by Application (Food & beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals), Business Opportunities & Forecast 2025

The research study offers in-depth insights on the key factors influencing inulin market growth. According to the report, investment in new product development and introduction of novel inulin-based products remain the key strategies adopted in Inulin Market. Considering the growing fragmentation in the inulin market, and palpable preference towards premium brands, proliferation of high-quality products is highly likely in this landscape.

The global inulin market value is estimated to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025 driven by the increasing demand for the product as a promoter of good intestinal health. Over the past few years, probiotics have emerged as a popular supplement with ample opportunity in the food & beverage segment.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/787

An increasing number of health-conscious consumers is supporting the penetration of inulin in the global prebiotics industry and is likely to display positive growth over the forecast period. Additionally, GRAS recognition from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency in June 2018 is likely to encourage consumers to opt for dietary fibers products, hence, increasing the driving the global inulin market share in various application.

In terms of region, Europe inulin market value exceeded USD 400 million in 2017 with corresponding demand at 165.5 kilo tons. Europe’s chicory root production accounts for a major market revenue share of nearly more than 80%, however, this percent share is likely to reduce over the foreseeable future owing to increase in production of chicory roots across other regions, such as South Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Rising disposable income coupled with increased consumer spending on food and drinks that are beneficial to health is driving the inulin market growth in the Asia Pacific. Initially, China imported chicory roots from the Netherlands and introduced it to Chinese food additive producers. After investigating about its positive attributes, Chinese manufacturers started planting chicory roots on a large scale. Furthermore, Chinese consumers are shifting from processed food to naturally grown food, hence, contributing a healthy share within the global inulin market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/inulin-market

Indian inulin market is at a nascent stage as the Indian farmers possess less knowledge about the importance and marketability of chicory roots. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat altogether account for nearly 95% of the chicory roots production in India. Even though the production of these upstream products of inulin is gaining momentum, consumption, and processing of this plant is the key factor hindering the growth of inulin as a product in the country.

Key players in the global inulin market consist of Cargill, Beneo-Orafati, Sensus, Tierra, Ciranda, Cosucra Groupe, Fenchem, Jarrow Formulas, Shandong Baolingbao Biotechnology, and Wuxi Cima Science.

Key segments of the global inulin market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Food & beverage

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

China

Central and South America

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Israel

Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/787

What does the report include?

Drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market have been covered in the study

Market data is provided on application at country, regional, and global level

The study also encompasses revenue analysis, product benchmarking, recent news, offerings, presence of key players

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414