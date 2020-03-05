Intumescent Coatings Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Intumescent Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Intumescent Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Intumescent Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Intumescent Coatings Market

AkzoNobel(NL), RPM(US), Albi-StanChem(US), Sherwin-Williams(US), JOTUN(NO), Flame Control(US), PPG(UK), 3M(US), SKK(JP), Demilec(CA), Isolatek(US), Wacker(DE), ACS(UK), OMNOVA(US), R. Brothers(US), Yung Chi, INCA, Beijing Jinyu(CN), Sichuan Tianfu(CN), Shandong Singal(CN), among others.

The global Intumescent Coatings Market to grow with a CAGR of +4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview:

Intumescent Coatings are coatings that react under the influence of fire, swelling to many times their original thickness and producing an insulating foam-like coating or “char” which protects the substrate.

Market Insights:

EU is the largest producer, taking about 35% production share in 2015, and China coming second only behind Europe, taking about 18% production share.

For the intumescent coatings consumption market, EU is the largest consumer, taking about 28% consumption share (approximately 61 K MT) in 2015, followed by China and US. Although China plays a very important in the intumescent coatings industry, the quality of products is not good, and the high-end products rely on importing from Europe and USA.

Key Market Trends

Oil & Gas Industry to Dominate the Market

– Oil and gas sector is one of the major end-users for the intumescent coatings market. The sector essentially requires fire protection and fireproofing, owing to a high temperature environment in its business operations, including horizontal drilling and refining. In addition, apart from fire protection, the product is used to prevent metal and steel structures from corrosion and chemicals, as they are exposed to moist and damp climatic conditions.

– Offshore oil and gas production have some of the most demanding conditions. Therefore, coating systems used in it are to be equipped likewise.

– Offshore, prolonged exposure to penetrating UV rays and constant contact with rough seawater increase the need for intumescent coatings.

The Intumescent Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Intumescent Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Cellulose

Hydrocarbon

On The basis Of Application, the Global Intumescent Coatings Market is Segmented into

Construction

Oil & Gas

Other

Regions Are covered By Intumescent Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Intumescent Coatings Market

-Changing Intumescent Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Intumescent Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Intumescent Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04111184116/global-intumescent-coatings-market-research-report-2019?Mode=46&Source=NT

