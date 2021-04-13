Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., DKT International

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Allergan PLC, Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., DKT International, Egemen International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, SMB Corporation of India among others.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391914/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-iud-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=R15

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, an intrauterine device (IUD or coil) is a small contraceptive device, often ‘T’-shaped, containing either copper or levonorgestrel, which is inserted into the uterus. It is one form of long-acting reversible contraception, which is the most effective type of reversible birth control. IUDs are highly effective, have minimal systemic effects, and involve only one contraceptive decision every three, five, or 10 years depending on the IUD chosen. Types include hormone-releasing IUDs (effective for 3 years or 5 years, depending on the type) and a copper-bearing IUD (effective for 10 to 12 years).

(Special Offer: Get flat upto 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391914/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-iud-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=R15

Key Market Trends:

Copper IUDs have been in the market for a long time, since about 1988, earlier than the hormonal IUDs. Paragard used to be marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals since the year 2016 but in the year 2017, the company sold its Paragard division to CooperSurgical. However, Paragard was approved in the year 1984 and is available in the United States since the year 1988. It releases copper ions that are toxic to the sperm and prevents fertilization. They are usable for up to 10 years. Paragard was the only copper IUD available in many countries, including the United States, till 2015. One of the advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion. They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071391914/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-iud-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024?Source=nysenewstimes&Mode=R15

The key insights of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]