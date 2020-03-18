Intraoral Scanners Market-Global Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Price and Forecast 2025

The Global Intraoral Scanners Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The global intraoral scanners market is driven by increase in prevalence of tooth loss or edentulism and rise in geriatric population.

The global intraoral scanners market is driven by increase in prevalence of tooth loss or edentulism and rise in geriatric population. In addition, intraoral scanning offers various benefits over conventional impression techniques, which include ease of handling, lightweight design of the device, and improved precision of images. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Factors, such as high cost of these devices and dearth of skilled professionals is anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to the large pool of patients suffering from dental disorders, increase in geriatric population, and improvement in healthcare facilities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include 3M, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Condor International, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity End-user, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

