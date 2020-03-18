Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market Analysis, Global Industry Share, Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2025

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market study a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Intraocular Lens industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Intraocular Lens industry, the current demand for Intraocular Lens product is relatively high, lack of supply, excess demand. Ordinary Intraocular Lens products occupied some market share in developing countries; The IOL in developed countries are almost all soft ones. Generally, the poverty alleviation projects in developing countries always choose the ordinary IOL (rigid intraocular lens)

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eye\’s optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye.

Global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Market is spread across 139 pages, profiling 17 top companies

IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.

Although sales of Intraocular Lens brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Intraocular Lens field.

The worldwide market for Intraocular Lens (IOLs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Intraocular Lens (IOLs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Intraocular Lens (IOLs) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ALCON, AMO (Abbott), Bausch + Lomb, HOYA, CARL Zeiss, Ophtec, Rayner, STAAR, Lenstec, HumanOptics, Biotech Visioncare, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Aurolab, SAV-IOL, Eagle Optics, SIFI Medtech and Physiol

Market Segment by Type covers:

Non-Foldable Lenses

Foldable Intraocular Lens

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

