Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor Market Latest Advancement And Global Outlook – Carestream, Sirona, Dexis, Denterprise, XDR, Suni Medical, Gendex

Company Coverage

Carestream, Sirona, Dexis, Denterprise, XDR, Suni Medical, Gendex, Planmeca, OWANDY, Myray(Cefla), Visiodent, VATECH, Teledyne DALSA, Villa Sistemi, Corix Medical, FONA Dental, Allpro Imaging, DABI ATLANTE, Clearvet, Progeny, Instrumentarium Dental, Genoray, Dentimax

Segment by Type

CCD

CMOS

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Medical Imaging System

Veterinary System

As of 2016, around 137353 units intra-oral flat panel sensor were used by customers from 104305 units in 2011. As more and more people take care of dental health and many dental offices updating the diagnostic equipment, the demand for intra-oral flat panel sensor is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.

At present, in developed countries, the intra-oral flat panel sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US and EU. The top three manufacturers are Carestream, Dentsply Sirona, and Dexis, respectively with global Revenue market share as 6.70%, 6.52% and 5.75% in 2016. There are major two classification of intra-oral flat panel sensor in this report, CCR and CMOS. Globally, the Revenue shares of the two types of intra-oral flat panel sensor are 72.54% and 27.46% in 2016.

As of demand, EU is the largest consumption area with 44.00% market share in 2016. But demand in Asia Pacific is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 4.90% from 2011-2016

The report offers a crucial opinion relating to the global Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market by discussing of its segmentation Commercial, Government. The sectors have been reviewed in terms of present as well as future trends. The analysis of geographical segmentation incorporates the estimated and present requirements from these regions. The study also offers the need associated to the different end-use sectors and separate goods in all of the geographical sectors of the market. The report also analyses the Intra-Oral Flat Panel Sensor market in terms of volume and revenue [Million USD].

