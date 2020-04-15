Intimate Apparel Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2026| L Brands, Hanes Brands, Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), American Eagle

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Intimate Apparel market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Intimate Apparel market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Intimate Apparel market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Intimate Apparel market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Intimate Apparel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Intimate Apparel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Intimate Apparel Market Research Report: L Brands, Hanes Brands, Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), American Eagle (Aerie), Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Gunze, Jockey International, Triumph International, PVH, Cosmo Lady, Fast Retailing, Embrygroup, Aimer, Debenhams, Huijie (Maniform Lingerie), Lise Charmel, Your Sun, Tinsino, Bare Necessities, Wolf Lingerie, Hanky Panky
Global Intimate Apparel Market by Type: Bras, Underpants, Sleepwear and Homewear, Shapewear, Others
Global Intimate Apparel Market by Application: Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kid’s Wear
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Intimate Apparel market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Intimate Apparel market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Intimate Apparel market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Intimate Apparel market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Intimate Apparel market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Intimate Apparel market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Intimate Apparel market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Intimate Apparel market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Intimate Apparel market?
Table Of Content
1 Intimate Apparel Market Overview
1.1 Intimate Apparel Product Overview
1.2 Intimate Apparel Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Bras
1.2.2 Underpants
1.2.3 Sleepwear and Homewear
1.2.4 Shapewear
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Intimate Apparel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Intimate Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Intimate Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Intimate Apparel Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Intimate Apparel Industry
1.5.1.1 Intimate Apparel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Intimate Apparel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Intimate Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Intimate Apparel Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Intimate Apparel Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Intimate Apparel Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Intimate Apparel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Intimate Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Intimate Apparel Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Intimate Apparel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Intimate Apparel Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intimate Apparel as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intimate Apparel Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Intimate Apparel Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Intimate Apparel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Intimate Apparel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Intimate Apparel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Intimate Apparel by Application
4.1 Intimate Apparel Segment by Application
4.1.1 Women’s Wear
4.1.2 Men’s Wear
4.1.3 Kid’s Wear
4.2 Global Intimate Apparel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Intimate Apparel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Intimate Apparel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Intimate Apparel Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Intimate Apparel by Application
4.5.2 Europe Intimate Apparel by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Intimate Apparel by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel by Application
5 North America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Apparel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Intimate Apparel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intimate Apparel Business
10.1 L Brands
10.1.1 L Brands Corporation Information
10.1.2 L Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 L Brands Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 L Brands Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.1.5 L Brands Recent Development
10.2 Hanes Brands
10.2.1 Hanes Brands Corporation Information
10.2.2 Hanes Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Hanes Brands Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 L Brands Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development
10.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
10.3.1 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.3.5 Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Development
10.4 American Eagle (Aerie)
10.4.1 American Eagle (Aerie) Corporation Information
10.4.2 American Eagle (Aerie) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.4.5 American Eagle (Aerie) Recent Development
10.5 Wacoal
10.5.1 Wacoal Corporation Information
10.5.2 Wacoal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Wacoal Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Wacoal Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.5.5 Wacoal Recent Development
10.6 Marks & Spencer
10.6.1 Marks & Spencer Corporation Information
10.6.2 Marks & Spencer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Marks & Spencer Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Marks & Spencer Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.6.5 Marks & Spencer Recent Development
10.7 Gunze
10.7.1 Gunze Corporation Information
10.7.2 Gunze Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Gunze Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Gunze Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.7.5 Gunze Recent Development
10.8 Jockey International
10.8.1 Jockey International Corporation Information
10.8.2 Jockey International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Jockey International Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Jockey International Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.8.5 Jockey International Recent Development
10.9 Triumph International
10.9.1 Triumph International Corporation Information
10.9.2 Triumph International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Triumph International Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Triumph International Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.9.5 Triumph International Recent Development
10.10 PVH
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Intimate Apparel Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PVH Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PVH Recent Development
10.11 Cosmo Lady
10.11.1 Cosmo Lady Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cosmo Lady Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cosmo Lady Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Cosmo Lady Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.11.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Development
10.12 Fast Retailing
10.12.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information
10.12.2 Fast Retailing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Fast Retailing Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Fast Retailing Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.12.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development
10.13 Embrygroup
10.13.1 Embrygroup Corporation Information
10.13.2 Embrygroup Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Embrygroup Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Embrygroup Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.13.5 Embrygroup Recent Development
10.14 Aimer
10.14.1 Aimer Corporation Information
10.14.2 Aimer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Aimer Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Aimer Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.14.5 Aimer Recent Development
10.15 Debenhams
10.15.1 Debenhams Corporation Information
10.15.2 Debenhams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Debenhams Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Debenhams Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.15.5 Debenhams Recent Development
10.16 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
10.16.1 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Corporation Information
10.16.2 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.16.5 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Recent Development
10.17 Lise Charmel
10.17.1 Lise Charmel Corporation Information
10.17.2 Lise Charmel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Lise Charmel Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Lise Charmel Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.17.5 Lise Charmel Recent Development
10.18 Your Sun
10.18.1 Your Sun Corporation Information
10.18.2 Your Sun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Your Sun Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Your Sun Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.18.5 Your Sun Recent Development
10.19 Tinsino
10.19.1 Tinsino Corporation Information
10.19.2 Tinsino Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Tinsino Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Tinsino Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.19.5 Tinsino Recent Development
10.20 Bare Necessities
10.20.1 Bare Necessities Corporation Information
10.20.2 Bare Necessities Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Bare Necessities Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Bare Necessities Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.20.5 Bare Necessities Recent Development
10.21 Wolf Lingerie
10.21.1 Wolf Lingerie Corporation Information
10.21.2 Wolf Lingerie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.21.5 Wolf Lingerie Recent Development
10.22 Hanky Panky
10.22.1 Hanky Panky Corporation Information
10.22.2 Hanky Panky Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Hanky Panky Intimate Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Hanky Panky Intimate Apparel Products Offered
10.22.5 Hanky Panky Recent Development
11 Intimate Apparel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Intimate Apparel Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Intimate Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
