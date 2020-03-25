Intesa Sanpaolo: Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series : Technological Breakthroughs, Value Chain And Stakeholder Analysis



Intesa Sanpaolo is a diversified financial services group. It provides a range of banking solutions to private, SME, and corporate institutes. Its offerings include current, saving, and deposit accounts; personal loans, corporate loans, mortgages, and other lending; and unit-linked insurance solutions. It also offers credit, debit, prepaid, and business cards; bonds; mutual funds; saving plans; and other investment products. The bank provides services such as international cash management, credit for cash, collection and payments, leasing, funding, consultancy, portfolio management, trading, investment, internet banking, mobile banking, and online payment services. The bank has a presence in the Americas, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Intesa Sanpaolo is headquartered in Tornio, Italy.

This report provides insights into Intesa Sanpaolo’s digital transformation strategies, accelerator programs, and innovation centers. It also gives an overview of its technology initiatives, covering partnerships and product launches, as well as insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. In addition, the report includes details of the company’s estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

– Intesa Sanpaolo is exploring and utilizing technologies including AI, big data, cybersecurity, cloud, and mobile to achieve operational efficiencies, expand its products and services, and minimize security risks.

– Intesa Sanpaolo is adopting a hybrid cloud strategy by leveraging Cisco Intercloud Fabric to offer customers secure connectivity across multiple clouds. Intesa Sanpaolo also adopted Pure Storages systems for infrastructural transformation.

– Since 2014, Intesa Sanpaolo has been exploring potential use cases of blockchain. It has established a team consisting of experts from different business areas of the bank to analyze the impact and benefits of the technology.

