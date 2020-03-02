Interventional Neuroradiology Market Size Is Likely To Expand With A High CAGR During The Period 2016-2024

Interventional Neuroradiology Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- The increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the Global Interventional Neuroradiology Market.

Global Interventional Neuroradiology Market is valued at USD 1898.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3008.4 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Interventional Neuroradiology Market Report–

Interventional Neuroradiology (INR) is also known as neuro endovascular therapy and is a medical sub-domain of radiology specifying slightly offensive image-based techniques and procedures used in diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to neck, head and spine. This therapy is focusing on the diagnosis and characterization of abnormalities of the peripheral and central nervous system, head, spine and neck by using neuroimaging techniques. Interventional neurology has undergone a prompt evolution in past 2-3 decades due to the continuing advances in imaging technology and the introduction of new tools, including more traceable microcatheters and safer embolic materials. Currently, neuroradiological techniques play vital roles in the diagnosis of brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), cerebral aneurysm, Carotid-cavernous fistula (CCF), head and neck tumors, meningioma, nosebleeds, strokes and vertebral body tumors. As compared to open surgical methods, this method offers minimally invasive substitutes for various head and neck disorders. The head and neck interventions can be executed through percutaneous, endovascular or an arrangement of these two.

Interventional Neuroradiology market report is segmented on the basis of product, disease, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product, interventional neuroradiology market is segmented into neurovascular embolization and coiling assist devices, embolic coils, flow diversion devices, liquid embolic agents, accessories, micro catheters, microguidewires and others. Based on disease, market is segmented into cerebral aneurysms, intra-cranial tumors, acute strokes and other. Based upon end-user, interventional neuroradiology market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The regions covered in this market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. On the basis of country level, the market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for interventional neuroradiology market are Balt Extrusion, Merit Medical Systems, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic, Penumbra, Inc., Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Boston Scientific Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Codman neuro and others.

Market Dynamics-

Increasing technological advancements in neuroradiology such as; developments of different microcatheters, embolic agents, guidewires, high resolution imaging tools and therapeutic techniques is the major factor driving the growth of market. In addition, increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures with the growing incidences of chronic diseases, increase in geriatric population are some of the factors that are supporting the growth of the market. High demand for MI (multiple imputations) procedures is also playing a supportive role in the market growth. However, long term therapeutic efficiency or risk benefit calculations in microsurgery, deficiency of IR consultants in the field of neuroradiology and entry hurdles for new players are the factors which may act as the barriers for market growth.

Moreover, rapid progress in neuroradiology has provided the new therapeutic applications in the difficult diseases of brain and neck, steady and objective evaluation in neuroradiology which can create new revenue opportunities for the interventional neuroradiology market.

Regional Analysis:

The interventional neuroradiology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the interventional neuroradiology market owing to the cost effective diagnosis, growing occurrence of chronic diseases and high demand of minimally invasive technologies in this region. Additionally, high acceptance of technologically advanced medical devices and well established healthcare groundwork are supporting the growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is expecting to be the fastest region within forecast period due to the swift developments in healthcare infrastructure in the emerging economies such as India and china.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Interventional Neuroradiology Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Interventional Neuroradiology Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Interventional Neuroradiology Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Interventional Neuroradiology Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:-

By Product:

Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Micro catheters

Microguidewires

By Disease:

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

