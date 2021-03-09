Interposer Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Applications, Global Statistics and Top Key Players (Murata, Tezzaron, Xilinx, AGC Electronics et al.)

Interposer is an electrical interface routing between one socket and connection to another. The purpose of an interposer is to spread a connection to a wider pitch or to reroute a connection to a different connection. Interposer technology is very mature now, and new enterprises cannot surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Scope of the Report:

In the industry, Murata profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xilinx and Tezzaron ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.30%, 10.78% and 9.93% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in interposer market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for interposer in 2016.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in interposer market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for interposer in 2016.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Murata

• Tezzaron

• Xilinx

• AGC Electronics

• TSMC

• UMC

• Plan Optik AG

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• 2D Interposer

• 2.5D Interposer

• 3D Interposer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• CIS

• CPU/GPU

• MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

• RF Devices

• Logic SoC

• ASIC/FPGA

• High Power LED

The worldwide market for Interposer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019.

