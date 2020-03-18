Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market 2020 In depth Studies with Top Vendors like Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc.,

Market research analysis and data in this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. Superiority and intelligibility are the utmost values that are followed while structuring this report. The best tools and techniques are used to generate this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The data collected for making this Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. Your business can surely increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report.

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

Infineon Technologies AG,

Symantec Corporation,

Gemalto NV,

Allot,

Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Mocana Corporation collaborated with Intel for simplifying IoT device security. This cooperation will decrease the time it takes to automate the delivery of credentials and settings of safety required by the device before it is permitted on corporate networks. This collaboration will bring technological advancement and help Mocana to grow.

In September 2018, Fortinet introduced FortiNAC, which is the recent addition to its expanding portfolio of embedded security solutions to secure the evolving networks. As organizations adopt digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, an increasing amount of IoT devices need to be supported and secured.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

