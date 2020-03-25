Internet of Things (IoT) Market Patents Analysis 2019-2027

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Viewpoint

In this Internet of Things (IoT) market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Taxonomy

Components

IoT Platform

IoT Data Transport

IoT Security

IoT Analytics

IoT Sensor

Application

Smart Grid

M2M Communication

Home and Building Automation

Wearable Computing Devices

V2V Communication

Others

Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The executive summary is closely related to the introduction section of the IoT market report and comprises a brief assessment of the prospects of the IoT market. Vital metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth rate, and absolute dollar opportunity give the reader all the necessary insights into the IoT market. Our analyst team has made certain recommendations on the IoT market that report readers would be advised to refer to. The Wheel of Fortune, an attractive, easy-to-understand graphical representation of the IoT market concludes this part of the IoT market report.

