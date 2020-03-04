Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility market was valued at XX million U.S. dollars in 2018 and is projected to reach XX million U.S. dollars by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% over the period of forecast. In this study, 2018 was considered the reference year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period for estimating the size of the Internet of Things (IoT) market in public services.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in professional research on the utility market 2014-2024, is a report that provides details on the industry overview, the industry chain, the market size (sales, revenues and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, developing trends and forecasts.

Key players in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility market include:

Silver Spring Networks, Inc

Trilliant, Inc

OSI Soft Inc

C3 Energy

Energyworx

Cryptosoft

Tibbo Technology Inc

Amplia Soluciones SL

WAVIoT

Market segmentation, by product type:

Support and maintenance of the

deployment and integration of professional services

Market segmentation, by applications:

Water and wastewater management

Utility gas management Electricity network management

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa ( Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

The report can answer the following questions:

1. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, size of the Internet of Things (IoT) market in Latin America (sales, revenues and growth rate) in the utility industry.

2. Operational situation of the main global manufacturers (sales, turnover, growth rate and gross margin) of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility industry.

3. Main countries of the world (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East , Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenues and growth rate) of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility industry.

4. Different types and applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility industry, market share of each type and application by turnover.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 for the Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility industry.

6. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) industrial chain in the utility industry.

7. SWOT analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the utility industry.

8. Feasibility analysis of investments in a new Internet of Things (IoT) project in the utility industry.

