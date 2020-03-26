Internet of Things (IoT) In Manufacturing Industry 2023, Market Size, Segmentation, Competitors Future Insights By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s IoT In Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The IoT in Manufacturing market consists of sales of IoT enabled systems, devices and software in the manufacturing industry. The IoT in manufacturing market offers IoT-based solutions such as quality management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management and others with the help of IoT based systems and devices that enable interaction among machines, devices, and things in real-time. IoT in manufacturing includes IoT solutions in logistics and supply chain optimization, production flow monitoring, security and safety and others.

The increasing data breaches and security concerns the adoption of latest technologies, limiting the growth of IoT in manufacturing industry. The growing adoption of IoT devices in industries is expected to increase the number of IoT security threats. Gartner predicts that the security threat in IoT devices is high that around 25 percent of attacks in enterprises will involve IoT and the spending on its security is estimated to reach $547 million.

IoT In Manufacturing Market Segmentation

By Component:

1. Solution

2. Platform

3. Service

By Vertical:

1. Energy and Utilities

2. Automotive

3. Food and Beverages

4. Aerospace and Defense

5. Chemicals and materials

6. High-Tech products

7. Healthcare

By Services:

1. Managed Services

2. Professional Services

By Solution:

1. Network Management

2. Data Management

3. Device Management

4. Application Management

5. Smart Surveillance

By Platform:

1. Device management platform

2. Application management platform

3. Connectivity management platform

By Application:

1. Process Optimization

2. Predictive Maintenance

3. Asset Management

4. Workforce Management

5. Emergency and Incident Management

6. Logistics and Supply Chain Management

7. Inventory Management

The IoT In Manufacturing market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The IoT in manufacturing market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. IoT In Manufacturing Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. IoT In Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. IoT In Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. IoT In Manufacturing Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The IoT In Manufacturing Market

Chapter 27. IoT In Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. IoT In Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT In Manufacturing market are

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

