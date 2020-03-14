Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market : In-depth Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Research Report 2019-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



