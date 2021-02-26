Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft

‘Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solution, Stanley Healthcare.

Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 41 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing emergency of digital healthcare technology, has showed the requirement for better targeted therapeutics and diagnostics tools. Additionally, it not only offers remote patient monitoring, but also works as a wellness and fitness athletes and a reminder for patients of their medicine dose.

The implementation of IoT is successful in monitoring of diabetes & asthma patients, along with high penetration of wellness and fitness devices, has formed a huge demand of IoT in healthcare market. Key drivers of the IoT healthcare market are growth of artificial intelligence technology, growing penetration of connected devices and increase in investments for the implementation of IoT healthcare solutions. However, lack of governance standards is major restraining factor in the market growth. furthermore, the healthcare industry is determined to minimize the healthcare expenditure and services more affordable, accessible, and of good quality. In the health care industry adoption of advanced technologies regarding data analysis, data transmission and database management, in real time through hybrid cloud computing, machine to machine (M2M) communication and wearable user interface services is one of the major factors likely to drive the market

Key players: Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solution, Stanley Healthcare

By Component (Medical Devices, Systems & Software) by Application (Telemedicine, Clinic operation & Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management, Others) by Connectivity Technology (wi-fi, BLE, Zigbee, Near Field Communication, Cellular, Satellite) by End-Use (CRO, Government & defense Institution, Research & Diagnostics Labratories)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

