Internet of Things (IoT)-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is estimated at $302.9 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1776.52 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2016 to 2022. Need for shift left testing of IoT applications and increasing importance of Devops are fueling the market. However, lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability is inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, advent of software-defined application platform and controllers provides huge growth opportunity for the market in the future.
Amongst Professional Services Type, mobile application testing held the largest market share. Mobile application testing service providers offer both automated and manual mobile application testing to their customers to test both hybrid and native mobile applications. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The growth in this region is attributed to major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies encouraging them to strongly invest in research and development activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility.
Some of the key players in the market include Happiest Minds Technologies, Novacoast, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ixia, Tata Consultancy Services, Apica System, Rapidvalue Solutions, Afour Technologies Pvt Ltd, Saksoft Limited, Beyond Securit, Trustwave Holdings, Praetorian, Smartbear Software, Rapid7 Inc., Infosys Limited and Capgemini S.A.
Service Types Covered:
Managed Services
Professional Services
Device Field Testing Services
Device and Application Management Services
Business Consulting Services
Training and Support Services
Platform Testing Services
Mobile Application Testing Services
Testing Types Covered:
Compatibility Testing
Network Testing
Functional Testing
Usability Testing
Performance Testing
Security Testing
Applications Covered:
Smart Healthcare
Vehicle Telematics
Capillary Networks Management
Smart Building and Home Automation
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Utilities
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
