Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Demand, Region Analysis and 2023 Forecast Research

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market studies the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using multiple modes of transportation (e.g., rail, ship, and truck), without any handling of the freight itself when changing modes. The method reduces cargo handling, and so improves security, reduces damage and loss, and allows freight to be transported faster.

This report studies the Intermodal Freight Transportation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Intermodal Freight Transportation market by product type and applications/end industries.

In 2017, North America held the largest share of the Intermodal Freight Transportation market owing to increase in transportation by railroad which is the most convenient mode of intermodal transport for freight .The U.S is the largest contributor in this regional market.

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market for global Intermodal Freight Transportation owing to the rapid adoption of intermodal freight transportation in this region. All these factors are expected to increase the demand of Intermodal Freight Transportation market during the forecast period from 2020- 2023.

Reduced costs over road trucking are the key benefit for inter-continental use. This may be offset by reduced timings for road transport over shorter distances

The global Intermodal Freight Transportation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Rail-road

• Road-water

• Road-air

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Consumer and retail

• Oil and gas

• Industrial and manufacturing

• Energy and mining

• Food and beverages

• Aerospace and defense

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

