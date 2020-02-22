Interesting Fact and Figures 2019-2025 About Electric Skateboard Market

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Electric Skateboard Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Marbel Technology (United States), Evolve Skateboards (United States), Inboard Technology Inc. (United States), Boosted Boards (United States), Stary Board (United States), Yuneec International (China), Mellow Boards GmbH (Germany), Melonboard (United States) etc. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Electric Skateboard Market Overview:

Skateboarding is an outdoor sport requiring the use of a skateboard to ride as well as perform tricks. An electric skateboard is normally a modified skateboard powered by an electric motor, generally operated by an RF remote. It offers various advantages of using electric skateboard such as go uphill with minimal effort, more control over your speed, users don’t have to push and others. Some of the best electric skateboard products are Inboard M1 Electric Skateboard, Skatebolt Electric Skateboard, Acton Blink S2 Dual Motor Electric Skateboard, Blitzart Huracane Electric Skateboard, Riptide Electric Longboard, among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Electric Skateboard in Various Application

Rising Awareness among Tenner and Increasing Disposal Income among Consumer

Market Trend

Technology Advancement regarding Electric Skateboard

Restraints:

Stringent Rules as well as Regulation

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India

Challenges:

Issue related to Difficult to Steer at Low Speeds

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Marbel Technology (United States), Evolve Skateboards (United States), Inboard Technology Inc. (United States), Boosted Boards (United States), Stary Board (United States), Yuneec International (China), Mellow Boards GmbH (Germany), Melonboard (United States) and Magneto (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Electric Skateboard market by 2024. Considering Market by Sales Channel , the sub-segment I.e. OEM will boost the Electric Skateboard market. Considering Market by Voltage , the sub-segment I.e. 60V will boost the Electric Skateboard market. Considering Market by Battery, the sub-segment I.e. Lead-Acid Battery will boost the Electric Skateboard market. Considering Market by Charging Time, the sub-segment I.e. 0-6 Hours will boost the Electric Skateboard market.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Electric Skateboard market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Electric Skateboard market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Electric Skateboard, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Research Organization, Federal Agencies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Electric Skateboard Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Skateboardmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Skateboard Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Electric Skateboard (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Skateboard Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Skateboard market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

