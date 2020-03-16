Interactive Whiteboard Market 2020-2025: Types, Application, Strategies, Interactive Whiteboard Market Share, Industry Size, Business Growth and Regional Analysis

An interactive whiteboard is a large board with standalone touch screen. This board include connectable apparatus with the combination of a computer and projector. First interactive whiteboard was manufactured in 1991 by SMART Technologies Inc. Interactive whiteboard has simplified the learning process in various educational institutes.

Over the past few years, interactive whiteboards have been introduced on a large scale in schools around the globe. An interactive whiteboard is a tool (instructional) that allows images of a computer to be displayed onto a board. Interactive boards are an effective way to interact with digital content and multimedia in a multi-person learning environment. Learning activities with whiteboards include viewing websites, demonstrating or using software without being tied to a computer, writing notes over educational video clips, making notes in digital ink, saving notes by using e-mail, the web or print and so on. The evolvement of e-learning courses and virtual classrooms has resulted in a growing demand for interactive whiteboards.

The e-learning industry has experienced a substantial growth in the past decade owing to the rapid advancements of communication, digitization, and other technological evolvements that are easily available and cost-effective for a broader audience.

On the basis of technology Interactive boards can be segmented into Resistive Membrane, Infrared, Electromagnetic Pen, Capacitive and others. Interactive Whiteboard has two types such as Fixed and Portable. Interactive Whiteboard on the basis of screen size divided into Up to 50”, 51”-80” and More than 80”. There are several applications of Global Interactive Whiteboard Market in many organizations such as Corporate, Education, Commercial and other.

The Players having a strong hold in the market are Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Smart Technologies ULC, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Promethean Limited, Panasonic Corporation, MTC Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Google Inc., Egan Teamboard Inc., Guangzhou Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE), Computek International, Cisco Systems, Inc., Boxlight Corporation, BenQ Corporation, and others.

The regions which hold good market of Global Interactive Whiteboard market are North America (United State, Canada), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa and South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America). North America possesses the largest share within the interactive whiteboard market over the forecast period. This is attributed to a substantial adoption of several touch-technology based interactive whiteboards within the region, especially in the U.S. corporate, government, and education sectors.

Key Market Players

BenQ Corporation

Boxlight Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Computek International

Guangzhou Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CVTE)

Egan Teamboard Inc.

Google Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Julong Educational Technology Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

MTC Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Promethean Limited

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Smart Technologies ULC

Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Others

Market Segments: Global Interactive Whiteboard Market

By Technology

Capacitive

Electromagnetic Pen

Infrared

Resistive Membrane

Others

By Type

Fixed

Portable

By Screen Size

Up to 50”

51”-80”

More than 80”

By Application

Corporate

Commercial

Education

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

The Middle East and Africa

Key Sources

Industry Associations

Patent Websites

Company Annual Reports

Company Websites

Key industry leaders

Technology consultants

Hardware OEMs

System Integrators

Others

Key Questions Answered

What are the key growth regions and countries?

What are the important types and technologies being used?

What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

Which are the new applications for this market?

What are the integrations happening?

What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

Raw material/component suppliers

Products & solution providers

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

