Interactive Kiosks-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Interactive Kiosk market is accounted for $46.07 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $88.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include, increased customer’s interest towards self service, rising demand for security related applications and development in the retail and entertainment industries. However, smart phone and tablet propagation is expected to negatively affect the interactive kiosk market share. Rising cyber crime incidents is also expected to hamper industry growth. Quickly changing technology acts as the major challenge for the vendors of this market.
The retail industry accounted for the largest share with more than 40% of the global interactive kiosk market by revenue in 2014. The supremacy of the retail industry in this market can be mainly endorsed to the improved interaction of customers with kiosks at retail outlets. Innovations in touch screen display and glass technology has led to highly instinctive kiosk designs, which is also expected to propel industry growth over the near future. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth due to its high adoption in the service industry, predominantly airports and railways. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness stable growth owing to the intense infrastructure development.
The key players in the Global Interactive Kiosk Market are Advantech Co., Ltd., Diebold, Embross Group Pty Ltd., Flextronics International, IBM, IER SAS, iKS Technologies, KIOSK Information Systems, Lucidiom, NCR, Nexcom International Co., Ltd., Phoenix Kiosks, Redyref Interactive Kiosks, Slabbkiosks and Wincor Nixdorf AG.
Industries Covered:
Retail
Transportation
Airway Transport
Roadway Transport
Railway Transport
Government
Banking and finance
Entertainment
Healthcare
Hospital Management
Medicines
Medical Reports
Hospitality
Other Industries
Type of kiosks Covered:
Self-Service Kiosks
Ticketing Kiosk
Photo Kiosk
Patient Interactive Kiosks
Information Kiosk
Employment Kiosks
Check–In Kiosks
Others
Vending Kiosks
Food & Beverage Vending
Others
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)
Components Covered:
Software Components & Services
Hardware Components
Printers
Displays
Others
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
