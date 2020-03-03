Interactive Kiosks-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Interactive Kiosk market is accounted for $46.07 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $88.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Some of the key drivers for the market growth include, increased customer’s interest towards self service, rising demand for security related applications and development in the retail and entertainment industries. However, smart phone and tablet propagation is expected to negatively affect the interactive kiosk market share. Rising cyber crime incidents is also expected to hamper industry growth. Quickly changing technology acts as the major challenge for the vendors of this market.

The retail industry accounted for the largest share with more than 40% of the global interactive kiosk market by revenue in 2014. The supremacy of the retail industry in this market can be mainly endorsed to the improved interaction of customers with kiosks at retail outlets. Innovations in touch screen display and glass technology has led to highly instinctive kiosk designs, which is also expected to propel industry growth over the near future. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit growth due to its high adoption in the service industry, predominantly airports and railways. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness stable growth owing to the intense infrastructure development.

The key players in the Global Interactive Kiosk Market are Advantech Co., Ltd., Diebold, Embross Group Pty Ltd., Flextronics International, IBM, IER SAS, iKS Technologies, KIOSK Information Systems, Lucidiom, NCR, Nexcom International Co., Ltd., Phoenix Kiosks, Redyref Interactive Kiosks, Slabbkiosks and Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Industries Covered:

Retail

Transportation

Airway Transport

Roadway Transport

Railway Transport

Government

Banking and finance

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospital Management

Medicines

Medical Reports

Hospitality

Other Industries

Type of kiosks Covered:

Self-Service Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosk

Photo Kiosk

Patient Interactive Kiosks

Information Kiosk

Employment Kiosks

Check–In Kiosks

Others

Vending Kiosks

Food & Beverage Vending

Others

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

Components Covered:

Software Components & Services

Hardware Components

Printers

Displays

Others

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Industry

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Retail

5.3 Transportation

5.3.1 Airway Transport

5.3.2 Roadway Transport

5.3.3 Railway Transport

5.4 Government

5.5 Banking and finance

5.6 Entertainment

5.7 Healthcare

5.7.1 Hospital Management

5.7.2 Medicines

5.7.3 Medical Reports

5.8 Hospitality

5.9 Other Industries

6 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Self-Service Kiosks

6.2.1 Ticketing Kiosk

6.2.2 Photo Kiosk

6.2.3 Patient Interactive Kiosks

6.2.4 Information Kiosk

6.2.5 Employment Kiosks

6.2.6 Check–In Kiosks

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Vending Kiosks

6.3.1 Food & Beverage Vending

6.3.2 Others

6.4 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs)

7 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software Components & Services

7.3 Hardware Components

7.3.1 Printers

7.3.2 Displays

7.3.3 Others

8 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 UK

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.8 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Japan

8.3.2 China

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.8 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

8.4.1 Middle East

8.4.2 Brazil

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 South Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Advantech Co., Ltd.

10.2 Diebold

10.3 Embross Group Pty Ltd.

10.4 Flextronics International

10.5 IBM

10.6 IER SAS

10.7 iKS Technologies

10.8 KIOSK Information Systems

10.9 Lucidiom

10.10 NCR

10.11 Nexcom International Co., Ltd.

10.12 Phoenix Kiosks

10.13 Redyref Interactive Kiosks

10.14 Slabbkiosks

10.15 Wincor Nixdorf AG

