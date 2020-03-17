Intelligent Video Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Camera-based Systems, Server-based Systems); End User (BFSI, Industrial, Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail)

The New Report “Intelligent Video Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Video analytics also called as intelligent video analytics, is a software which monitors video streams in near real-time. During monitoring the videos, the software finds events, attributes, or patterns of certain behavior through video analysis of the monitored environments. The intelligent video analytics in expansive amount of applications such as security, public safety to crowd management. The intelligent video has started to witness a big boom in the business world.

An increase in the government spending level to improve public safety infrastructure to get in-depth insights from the video data is responsible to drive growth of intelligent video market. Moreover, demand for advanced video analytics software is expected to grow in non-government sectors, which is further anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the forthcoming period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Axis Communications AB, 2.Advantech Co. Ltd., 3.Agent Video Intelligence Ltd., 4.Honeywell International Inc., 5.IBM Corporation, 6.IntelliVision, 7.Panasonic Corporation, 8.Qognify, 9.Siemens AG, 10.VCA Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Intelligent Video Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global INTELLIGENT VIDEO are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading INTELLIGENT VIDEO Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global intelligent video market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the intelligent video market is segmented into camera-based systems and server-based systems. On the basis of end user, the intelligent video market is segmented into BFSI, Industrial, Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, and Others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Intelligent Video market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Intelligent Video market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Video Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Video Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Video Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Intelligent Video Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Video Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Video Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Intelligent Video Sales by Product

4.2 Global Intelligent Video Revenue by Product

4.3 Intelligent Video Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Intelligent Video Breakdown Data by End User

