Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2020 By Segment Forecasts 2025 | ITS industry are Garmin International Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, WS Atkins PLC

Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Industry Forecast To 2025

This Research report comes up with the dimensions of the worldwide Intelligent Transportation Systems marketplace for the base year 2020 and therefore the forecast between 2020 and 2025. Intelligent Transportation Systems market price has been approximation considering the appliance and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for every production type and application segment has been supply for the worldwide and native markets.

The Intelligent Transportation Systems industry has been experiencing a solid rate of growth over the previous fundamental measure is anticipated to return through a great deal in forthcoming decades. Thus, it’s necessary to spot all investment opportunities, upcoming market threats, restraining section, challenges, market dynamics, and technological reach strengthen support in Intelligent Transportation Systems industry. The projected research has analyzed all the above elements to present an in depth analysis to the reader that inspires to realize expected growth in their businesses.

The main company in this survey is: ITS industry are Garmin International Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, WS Atkins PLC, Thales Group, EFKON AG, Iteris, Inc., Telenav, Inc., Nuance Communications Incorporation, and TomTom NV.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Advanced traveller information system (ATIS), Advanced Traffic Management System(ATMS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS), Cooperative Vehicle Systems,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Traffic Management, Road Safety and Security, Freight Management, Public Transport, Environment Protection, Automotive Telematics, Parking Management, Road User Charging,

Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) are aimed at optimizing travel for consumers. It involves reducing the road congestion problems to the minimum. ITS encompasses a host of services that provides data on the traffic situation, real-time information of best mode of transport, checking if seats are available or not. Overall, it makes the entire system smarter to a point that the user is well aware of the situation even before they leave. A survey by nationwide.com suggests that 40% of the issues are caused by bottlenecks, 25% occurs due to traffic accidents. A consumer that has access to this data in real-time can avoid the route, thus improving the overall situation. It is estimated that in the U.S alone 1.9 billion gallons of fuel is wasted in congestion. ITS aims at circumventing this situation.

Initiatives to improve road safety and reduce road accidents remains the key driver for this segment. Based on news published in the Indian Express (April 2019), Mumbai, one of the most congested cities in the world is estimated to get a traffic management system investment worth INR 891 crores. Government initiatives such as this continue to act as a catalyst to boost this industry. Various substitutes and alternative methods are being used in order to manage congestion better, these alternative systems could be a restraining factor.

Regional Analysis For Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

North America (the us , Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

