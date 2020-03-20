Intelligent Transportation System Market 2020 Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2026: Denso Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom, Moxa Inc., Siemens AG, Thales Group, etc.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market is valued at approximately USD 21.83 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.25% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Denso Corporation

Kapsch TrafficCom

Moxa Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

TransCore

EFKON AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nuance Communications

PTV Group

Q-Free ASA

WS Atkins PLC

By Mode of Transport:

Roadways

Airways

Railways

By Type:

ATMS

ATPS

ATIS

APTS

Other Types

By Deployment mode:

On-premise

Cloud

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Intelligent Transportation System market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Intelligent Transportation System market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Intelligent Transportation System market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

