Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

Fact.MR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Iteris, Inc. was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) of San Francisco to improve efficiency and upgrade the intelligent traffic systems across five major cities in the area. In January 2019, the company and Cisco entered into a strategic partnership to promote the latter’s Connected Roadway solution through multiple initiatives between the two firms.

In February 2019, Wi-LAN Inc., a company of Quaterhill Inc., along with its several subsidiaries such as Cetus Technologies Inc. signed a comprehensive semiconductor license agreement with SK hynix Inc. The new patents cover NAND flash memory, dynamic RAM, and other related semiconductor technologies.

In January 2019, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. along with TSTS , a group company and Kyosan India, achieved the commissioning of its Electronic Interlocking (EI) Systems (model: K5BMC) through 100th station in Indian Railways.

Other leading players operating in the intelligent traffic management systems market include Q-Free ASA, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Econolite Control Products, Inc., and Baumer Holding AG.

Additional Insights

Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies in Transport Networks to Underpin Future of the Market

Several countries are focusing on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.

Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.

Integrated Urban Traffic Control Systems Account for Largest Revenue Share

By product, integrated urban traffic control systems are likely to gain greater traction, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Holding 16.9% value share, the segment contributes highest revenue to the intelligent traffic management systems market, and the trend is expected to continue during 2017-2026.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on intelligent traffic management systems market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global intelligent traffic management systems market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to intelligent traffic management systems market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global intelligent traffic management systems market for the period between 2017 and 2026.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the Intelligent Traffic Management System sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Intelligent Traffic Management System ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of Intelligent Traffic Management System ? What R&D projects are the Intelligent Traffic Management System players implementing? Which segment will lead the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market by 2029 by product type?

The Intelligent Traffic Management System market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market.

Critical breakdown of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Intelligent Traffic Management System market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global Intelligent Traffic Management System market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

