Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.

In 2017, the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

Blue Prism

Capgemini

Cognizant

CGI

EXL

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Pegasystems

Syntel

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Thoughtonomy

UiPath

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing

Machine and Deep Learning

Neural Networks

Virtual Agents

Mini Bots and RPA

Computer Vision

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

IT Operations

Business Process Automation

Application Management

Content Management

Security

Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Natural Language Processing

1.4.3 Machine and Deep Learning

1.4.4 Neural Networks

1.4.5 Virtual Agents

1.4.6 Mini Bots and RPA

1.4.7 Computer Vision

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 IT Operations

1.5.3 Business Process Automation

1.5.4 Application Management

1.5.5 Content Management

1.5.6 Security

1.5.7 Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size

2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in China

7.3 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in India

10.3 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Atos

12.1.1 Atos Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.1.4 Atos Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Atos Recent Development

12.2 Blue Prism

12.2.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.2.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.3 Capgemini

12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.4 Cognizant

12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.5 CGI

12.5.1 CGI Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.5.4 CGI Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 CGI Recent Development

12.6 EXL

12.6.1 EXL Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.6.4 EXL Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EXL Recent Development

12.7 Genpact

12.7.1 Genpact Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.7.4 Genpact Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.8 HCL Technologies

12.8.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.8.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Infosys

12.10.1 Infosys Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction

12.10.4 Infosys Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.11 KPMG

12.12 Pegasystems

12.13 Syntel

12.14 TCS

12.15 Tech Mahindra

12.16 Thoughtonomy

12.17 UiPath

12.18 Wipro

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

