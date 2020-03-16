Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence and related new technologies, including Computer Vision, Cognitive automation and Machine Learning to Robotic Process Automation. This convergence of technologies produces automation capabilities that dramatically elevate business value and competitive advantages for our customers.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Atos
Blue Prism
Capgemini
Cognizant
CGI
EXL
Genpact
HCL Technologies
IBM
Infosys
KPMG
Pegasystems
Syntel
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Thoughtonomy
UiPath
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing
Machine and Deep Learning
Neural Networks
Virtual Agents
Mini Bots and RPA
Computer Vision
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
IT Operations
Business Process Automation
Application Management
Content Management
Security
Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Natural Language Processing
1.4.3 Machine and Deep Learning
1.4.4 Neural Networks
1.4.5 Virtual Agents
1.4.6 Mini Bots and RPA
1.4.7 Computer Vision
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT Operations
1.5.3 Business Process Automation
1.5.4 Application Management
1.5.5 Content Management
1.5.6 Security
1.5.7 Others (Human Resource Management, Incident Resolution, and Service Orchestration)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in China
7.3 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in India
10.3 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Atos
12.1.1 Atos Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.1.4 Atos Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Atos Recent Development
12.2 Blue Prism
12.2.1 Blue Prism Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.2.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Blue Prism Recent Development
12.3 Capgemini
12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.4 Cognizant
12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.5 CGI
12.5.1 CGI Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.5.4 CGI Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 CGI Recent Development
12.6 EXL
12.6.1 EXL Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.6.4 EXL Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 EXL Recent Development
12.7 Genpact
12.7.1 Genpact Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.7.4 Genpact Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.8 HCL Technologies
12.8.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.8.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Infosys
12.10.1 Infosys Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Introduction
12.10.4 Infosys Revenue in Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.11 KPMG
12.12 Pegasystems
12.13 Syntel
12.14 TCS
12.15 Tech Mahindra
12.16 Thoughtonomy
12.17 UiPath
12.18 Wipro
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
