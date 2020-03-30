Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market Technological Innovations, Growth Opportunities and Demand Forecast TO 2027 : Hyland Software, Inc. IBM Corporation M-Files Inc. Micro Focus Microsoft Corporation Newgen Software Technologies Limited and others

Market Overview:

The intelligent enterprise data capture software facilitates organizations to extract meaningful information from the data captured through handwriting recognition and intelligent document recognition software. Increasing cloud-based deployments are supporting the adoption of the software by many small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, digitalization trend across the globe is anticipated to portray a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

Intelligent enterprise data capture software market is anticipated to witness high growth on account of the massive growth of connected devices and increasing adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises. Moreover, the demand for an error-free and cost-effective solution is further expected to augment the market growth. However, rising security concerns associated with cloud-based storage may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing popularity in the retail segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of the intelligent enterprise data capture software market.

Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Market Key Players:

The reports cover key developments in the intelligent enterprise data capture software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from intelligent enterprise data capture software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for intelligent enterprise data capture software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the intelligent enterprise data capture software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key intelligent enterprise data capture software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

M-Files Inc.

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nuxeo

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Market Segmentation:

The global intelligent enterprise data capture software market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented as handwriting recognition, optical character recognition, and intelligent document recognition. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, government, and others.

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

