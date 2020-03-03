Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market is estimated at $66.58 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $115.23 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2015 to 2022. Favourable government regulations, growing awareness among people and increasing acceptance of intelligent emergency response system in mining projects are some key factors fueling the market. However, factors restraining the market growth include limited awareness among developing regions and high installation costs. In addition, providing a new intelligent emergency response solution, depending on different threat concerns in different regions will be a good opportunity for manufacturers to target in coming years.
Amongst Systems, video surveillance system segment is anticipated to dominate the global market and infrastructure. Moreover, perimeter intrusion detection type segment is expected to exhibit high CAGR. North America commanded the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
The key players in the market include, Siemens Ag, Alcatel-Lucent, Bosch, United Technologies Corporation, Phoenix IT Group, Everbridge Inc., ATI Systems, Enera International AB, Honeywell, Athoc Inc., Vocal Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Daisy IT Group Limited and Micron Technology Inc.
Applications Covered:
Industrial
Energy and power
Mining
Government
Defense
Oil and Gas
Education
Residential
BFSI
Manufacturing
Aviation
Hospitality
Telecom & IT
Other Applications
Components Covered:
Sensors
Wireless Chipsets
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Display & Lighting
Detectors
Optoelectronics
Access Control
Other Components
Systems Covered:
Communications System
Signage
Broadcasting System
Video Surveillance System
Perimeter Intrusion System
Back-Up Power Generators
Other Systems
System Types Covered:
Facility Management Security
Physical Security
Life Security
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
