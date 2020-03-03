Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Intelligent Emergency Response System and Infrastructure Market is estimated at $66.58 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $115.23 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2015 to 2022. Favourable government regulations, growing awareness among people and increasing acceptance of intelligent emergency response system in mining projects are some key factors fueling the market. However, factors restraining the market growth include limited awareness among developing regions and high installation costs. In addition, providing a new intelligent emergency response solution, depending on different threat concerns in different regions will be a good opportunity for manufacturers to target in coming years.

Amongst Systems, video surveillance system segment is anticipated to dominate the global market and infrastructure. Moreover, perimeter intrusion detection type segment is expected to exhibit high CAGR. North America commanded the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key players in the market include, Siemens Ag, Alcatel-Lucent, Bosch, United Technologies Corporation, Phoenix IT Group, Everbridge Inc., ATI Systems, Enera International AB, Honeywell, Athoc Inc., Vocal Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Daisy IT Group Limited and Micron Technology Inc.

Applications Covered:

Industrial

Energy and power

Mining

Government

Defense

Oil and Gas

Education

Residential

BFSI

Manufacturing

Aviation

Hospitality

Telecom & IT

Other Applications

Components Covered:

Sensors

Wireless Chipsets

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Display & Lighting

Detectors

Optoelectronics

Access Control

Other Components

Systems Covered:

Communications System

Signage

Broadcasting System

Video Surveillance System

Perimeter Intrusion System

Back-Up Power Generators

Other Systems

System Types Covered:

Facility Management Security

Physical Security

Life Security

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

