Intelligent Completions Market Technology 2020: Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, GE, Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, Tendeka, Praxis, Omega Well Intervention Ltd., and Vantage Energy Group

The Global Intelligent Completions Market was valued to be USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% by 2025. Increased use and need of real-time monitoring is driving the demand for global intelligent completions market.

Growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increased production from oil & gas wells is boosting the growth of intelligent completions market. Through use of intelligent completions, oil & gas operators are able to manage the production in an efficient manner, thereby eliminating or reducing interventions and related production downtime, well costs, and risks. These factors are helping the intelligent completions market grow globally.

Europe is expected to dominate the intelligent completions market, owing to increase in oil & gas activities.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, GE, Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, Tendeka, Praxis, Omega Well Intervention Ltd., and Vantage Energy Group, among others.

