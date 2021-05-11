Integration Platform as a Service Market Analysis with Technology Trends and Development Status | by Top Companies Informatica, Snaplogic, Celigo, Jitterbit, Dbsync, Flowgear, Dell Boomi

Global Integration Platform as a Service Market valued approximately USD 528 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 41.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. It consists of cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing, and other internet technologies that are associated with shared devices and converged infrastructure for enterprises.

Integration can seek advantage from the powerful storage, computational, and communications resources of the contemporary data center in the cloud, which can share and process information from different systems, when connected to the cloud. The high cost, lengthy delivery times and heavy complexity in infrastructure building for Integration through traditional on-premises approaches contradict the concept of lean approaches and management.

Some of the leading market players include: Informatica Corporation, Mulesoft, Inc., Snaplogic, Celigo, Inc, IBM Corporation., Oracle Corporation, Jitterbit, Inc, Dbsync, Flowgear, Dell Boomi.inc.The rapid innovation capabilities in the IPaaS market and the need for lean and quicker integrated platform have resulted in rising inclination towards IPaaS. Exponential growth in the user subscription over the last few of years has impelled many key players in the information technology and cloud computing industry to venture and invest in this industry. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type: Cloud Service Orchestration, Data Transformation, Application Programming Interface Management, Data Integration, Real-Time Monitoring and Integration, Business-To-Business and Cloud Integration, Application Integration ,Training and Consulting Support and Maintenance and Others.

By Deployment Mode: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and OthersBy Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprise, and Others Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and OthersSMEs, Large Enterprise, and Others By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Consumer Goods and Retail, Education, Government & Public sector, Healthcare & Life Science, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & IT and Others.