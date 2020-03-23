Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size, Share, Growth with Technological Advancement, and Industry Key Players Study (Kongsberg Gruppen, Transas, Consilium AB, and Tokyo Keiki among)| Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market was valued by 2025 Growth of the seaborne trade across the globe, need for situational awareness among fleet operators, and growth of the maritime tourism industry, Increasing focus on port security for illegal immigration and terrorist activities is also influencing the growth of the Integrated Marine Automation System market, increasing maritime navigation safety, further increasing demand for reducing operational cost are some of the major driving factors for the growth of the market.

Increased demand for real time data exchange among other different ships and ports by number of merchant shipping companies are the main reason for the commercial growth lead to demand for this market.

Factors such as digitalization making marine industry vulnerable to cyber-attack, and shortage of professionals are considerable challenge for the growth of the market.

Europe is dominating the market by regional wise due to increasing sea trade across the region, adoption of technological advancements for safety, growing their inland water transport are some of the main factors to support.

The market is dominated by commercial segment growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the extensive use of Integrated Marine Automation System under commercial across various region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Kongsberg Gruppen, Transas, Consilium AB, and Tokyo Keiki among others

