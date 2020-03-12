Insurance Analytics Market worth US$ 11.96 Billion by 2023 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

According to Market Study Report, Insurance Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Insurance Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1495620

The Global Insurance Analytics Market to grow from US$ 6.63 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.96 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. The report spread across 179 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 51 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Insurance Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Salesforce (US)

SAS Institute (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Verisk Analytics (US)

Tableau Software (US)

Pegasystems (US)

Hexaware (India)

Guidewire (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

Sapiens International (Israel)

LexisNexis (US)

Palantir (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Applied Systems (US)

Birst (US)

BOARD International (Switzerland)

Mitchell International (US)

QlikTech (US)

Vertafore (US)

PrADS Inc. (US)

BRIDGEi2i (India)

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount on website @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1495620

“The risk management business application is expected to hold the largest market size by 2023”

Insurers require to effectively use their data to understand the potential risks, use counter measures to mitigate losses, or at the least, screen, pre-empt, and price for them in the underwriting process. Risk management involves identification, assessment, and management incorporating use of analytics to support decision-making process through clearly stating business goals and objectives, precise information management with better understanding of the trade-offs between risk and reward.

“Insurance companies are estimated to be the largest adopter of insurance analytics solution in 2018”

Insurance companies are now widely adopting various technology solutions including analytics for their internal and customer-facing services. For example, multi-line carriers that supply both consumer policies — for homes, cars and small groups — in addition to business services, such as P&C insurance, run many applications to handle underwriting, claims, and CRM. Increasing service demand and critical end-of-year fiscal reporting force these organizations to adopt advanced technological solutions.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR and North America to hold the largest market size”

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insurance analytics market during the forecast period, due to its growing technology adoption rate. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the insurance analytics market in the APAC region.

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1495620

Target Audiences for Insurance Analytics Market :

Insurance analytics tools vendors

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

Networking companies

Third-party providers

Value-added Resellers (VARs)

Government agencies

Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

Support and maintenance service providers

Technology providers

Research Coverage:

The insurance analytics market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from tools and services. Revenue from tools is associated with software and platform offerings, while revenue from services is associated with managed services and professional services. The professional services comprise deployment and integration, support and training, and consulting services.