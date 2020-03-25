Insulin Pumps Market Research Forecast 2025: New Opportunities, Companies Analysis, Scope, and Applications – Insulet, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Insulin Pumps Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type and Application”, the global insulin pumps market was valued at US$ 3,822.44 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,264.01 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global insulin pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The increasing technological advancements due to the increased demand for product development. However, the availability of alternatives for insulin delivery pumps are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

Over the years, researchers have been carrying out research activities which have resulted to product innovations. Products with increased technology with more effective benefits is a major requirement in the treatment for diabetes. As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, the demand for more products with advancements is also boosting up. The growing innovations in novel insulin pump products is a boosting factor that helps to propelling the growth for the market.

The key players operating in the field of insulin pumps market worldwide include Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, MicroPort, Scientific Corporation, Valeritas Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AGand and among others.

The report segments the global insulin pumps market as follows:

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Product

Pumps

Accessories

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Type

Tethered

Untethered

Global Insulin Pumps Market – By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

