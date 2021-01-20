Insulin Pumps Market Dynamics, Major Drivers, Factor Analysis, Leading Providers, Upcoming Trends, Size, Share and Foreseen to 2027

This TIP report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Insulin Pumps Market. The primary objective of the report is to analyze the current market landscape and its future potential. All the relevant parameters have been considered for market analysis. The report also includes a discussion on the growth opportunities, drivers and restraints.

Insulin Pumps Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type and Application”, the global insulin pumps market was valued at US$ 3,822.44 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,264.01 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global insulin pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The increasing technological advancements due to the increased demand for product development. However, the availability of alternatives for insulin delivery pumps are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The factors that are responsible for the type I diabetes include genetics, exposure to viruses and other environmental factors that develops in adults but also typically appears during childhood or adolescence phase. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, approximately 23 million people had diagnosed with diabetes in the United States, whereas people with type I diabetes accounted for approximately 5% to 10%, or approximately 1.2 to 2.3 million in the country. Furthermore, the IDF also projected with type I diabetes that represent approximately 10% of the diabetes population worldwide. Thus, the increasing prevalence of type I diabetes help to boost the growth of the global insulin market in the coming years.

Over the years, researchers have been carrying out research activities which have resulted to product innovations. Products with increased technology with more effective benefits is a major requirement in the treatment for diabetes. As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, the demand for more products with advancements is also boosting up. The growing innovations in novel insulin pump products is a boosting factor that helps to propelling the growth for the market.

For instance, in July 2018, the Roche received a CE mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system. The system is a small tube-free insulin delivery device that offers to their users the choice to bolus directly from the pump. It is fully functional handheld device that comprise detach and re-attach function of pump without wasting insulin. The Accu-Chek Solo micropump integrates and the Roche’s digital health solutions contributing in a combination to provide more effective and personalized diabetes management to their users. Moreover, in the March 2018, the Medtronic announced to have a FDA approval for their latest smart technology of standalone CGM named the Guardian Connect system. The Guardian Connect system has the advanced feature including alert system that helps in aware people about potential high or low glucose level events, up to 60 minutes in advance.

Key Players:

Insulet Corporation Medtronic Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc Debiotech S.A CELLNOVO SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd MicroPort Scientific Corporation Valeritas Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Ypsomed AG

Strategic Insights

Product approvals and partnerships & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in Global Insulin Pumps Industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships & collaborations made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In July, 2018, Roche gets CE Mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system. The company plans to start with the pilot execution phase for innovative insulin delivery system in Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and the UK.

2018: In June, 2018, Insulet partnered with the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF Europe) to work together on regional advocacy activities.

By Geography:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



