Insulin Pens Market to Reach US$ 8,286.6 Mn at CAGR of 8.8% in 2027

“The global insulin pens market is expected to reach US$ 8,286.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,957.0 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020-2027.” The Asia Pacific insulin pens market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, rise in the government support for diabetes care. In addition, the market players are also supporting diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. This inability prevents the body from adequately regulating blood glucose levels. There are two types of diabetes, namely diabetes type-I and diabetes type-II also termed as diabetes mellitus. Incidences and the prevalence of diabetes are steadily increasing across the globe. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes and has grown alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries, up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 425 million people were living with diabetes in 2017, and it is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the globe. Additionally, according to BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, approximately 387 million patients across the globe have diabetes, out of which 5-10% are victims of type-1 diabetes that require regular insulin doses. The rising incidence is thus likely expected to promote the growth of insulin pens market.

Growing Market in Developing Economies

The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which is giving a better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a primary reason for the market growth in the forecast period. The developed countries depend on a healthcare model in which healthcare professions treat medical conditions with the help of medications and surgeries. However, in developing countries, more focus is on holistic and conventional treatment methods in large scale.

Significant differences between developed and developing countries are resources like money, infrastructure, skilled workforce, education, and products. Healthcare in developing countries is undergoing rapid changes. The healthcare systems in those countries are facing challenges such as the burden of rising and aging populations, and with it, the delivery of adequate healthcare to the masses. Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are among the fastest growing economies of the world. Thus, with the increasing healthcare industry and increasing government initiatives, the demand for insulin pens is expected to increase in the developing economies.

Product Type Insights

The insulin pens market on the basis of product type is segmented in to disposable and reusable. In 2018, the disposable segment held the largest market share of 62.6% of the insulin pens market, by product type. The disposable insulin pens are expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered by these type that include ease of use, low cost, less threat of needle-stick infection, and others. The similar segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 9.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to its rising usage as pre-filled cartridges in the newly launched insulin dosages by leading pharmaceutical manufacturers.

