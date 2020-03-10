Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size to Hit USD 21.7 Billion by 2026; Increase In Diabetic Population Drives The Rise In The Market Growth | BD, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Beta Bionics, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care

The Increase In Diabetic Population Drives The Rise In The Market. According to an upcoming report by Data Bridge Market Research, titled, “Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market By Product Type (Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pens (Reusable, Disposable), Insulin Pumps (External/Tethered, Patch), Pen Needles (Standard, Safety), Insulin Syringes, Insulin Injectors), End User (Homecare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026,” The Global Insulin Delivery Devices market is expected to reach USD 21.7 Billion by 2026 from USD 10.7 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Research Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

A Synopsis of the Insulin Delivery Devices Market: Insulin is considered to be an important part of the treatment plan for all people who have Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes Insulin delivery device is injected into the fatty tissues under the skin with the help of syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps and jet injectors. It’s important to select the best device with help of diabetes care team; every device has different functionality. Increasing number of diabetic patient is the growing factor of this industry.

Market Drivers

• Increasing diabetic population is acting as a restraint for the market.

• More of technological advancement

• Favorable reimbursement scenario

• Rising awareness about the product

Market Restraints

• High cost of advanced devices.

• Complicated software’s.

• Unskilled professionals for handling advanced devices.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global insulin delivery devices market are BD, Medtronic, Ypsomed, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Beta Bionics, Owen Mumford Ltd., Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Copernicus, Dance Biopharm Holdings Inc., Insulet Corporation, Biocon, Eli Lilly, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Debiotech S.A, InsuJet, SHL Group, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd and Company and few among others

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Insulin Delivery Devices report.

This Insulin Delivery Devices Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Insulin Delivery Devices by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Product

• Pens

• Reusable Insulin Pens

• Disposable Insulin Pens

• Insulin

• External/Tethered Pumps

• Patch Pumps

• Pumps

o Tubed pumps

o Tubeless pumps

• Pen Needles

• Standard Pen Needles

• Safety Pen Needles

• Insulin Syringes

By End- User

• Hospitalsl

• Clinic

• Home Care

The Insulin Delivery Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In February 2019, FDA provides approvals for two new devices which are designed to improve automated insulin delivery. The Tandem Diabetes Care introduced new product Slim X2 insulin pump which is first interoperable pump approved for children and adults.

• In February 2019, MIT-led research team announces the launch of newly developed drug capsule which can replace injection required for type 1 diabetes. The capsule is made of small needle from compressed insulin.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

