Insulated Shippers Market Outlook Analysis by 2026

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global insulated shippers market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global insulated shippers market is mainly driven by surge in demand for the protective and temperature-sensitive packaging of various products. As demand for food products continues to increase, sales of the insulated packaging solutions is projected to remain high in the global market. Increasing preference for safe delivery of various products has led the manufacturers to integrate advanced packaging technology such as fiberglass, closed cell spray foam and rigid polystyrene foam panels. Moreover, increasing demand for protective packaging has further led the manufacturers to implement packaging solutions such as controlled distribution system and cold chain shipping. Through implementation of these techniques, the manufacturers can conveniently track and monitor the storage and the distribution system of the products. Growing need to store various products in the recommended temperature or condition is expected to rev up demand for the insulated containers and packaging solutions before shipping.

Demand for the temperature-sensitive and insulated containers is further expected to increase attributed to growing need for shipping the chemical and pharmaceutical products. Surge in demand to treat patients in various countries will continue to increase demand for the pharmaceutical products globally. Delivering pharmaceutical product with degraded quality can further hinder the recovery progress of patients. As pharmaceutical products significantly impact health of the patients, safe delivery of the pharmaceutical products is becoming a major concern globally. Some pharmaceutical products are recommended to be stored in a particular temperature. Exposure to extreme temperature conditions is projected to rev up demand for insulated containers and packaging solutions among the suppliers and distributors globally. Surge in demand for protective packaging of the pharmaceutical products is expected to contribute towards growth of the global insulated shippers market significantly.

Global Insulated Shippers Market: Segmentation

In the next section, the global insulated shippers market is segmented as product type, application, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented as envelops & panels, expanded polystyrene (EPS), polyurethane (PUR), vacuum insulated panel (VIP) and other products. Based on application, the global market is segmented as frozen applications, chilled applications, ambient applications and pharmaceutical. By end use, the global market is segmented as pharmaceutical, food and beverages and others. On the basis of region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Insulated Shippers Market: Competition

Key players in the global insulated shippers market are Cold Chain Technologies Inc., Snyder Industries, Inc., Pelican Biothermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Saeplast Americas Inc, Tempack Packaging Solutions S.L., Cryopak Industries Inc., American Aerogel Corporation, EcoCool GmbH and TKT GmbH.

