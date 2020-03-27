Instrument Transformers Market by Type (Current, Potential, and Combined Instrument Transformers), Dielectric Medium (Solid, Liquid, and SF6 Gas)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Instrument Transformers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Instrument Transformers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Instrument Transformers Market.

The Global Instrument Transformers Market is estimated at US$ 7.32 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.35% to reach US$ 9.06 Billion by 2022. The global market is set to witness a significant growth due to increasing emphasis on alternative energy production across the globe, refurbishment of aging infrastructure, and huge investments in smart grids and energy systems.

The Instrument Transformers Market is projected to grow at a fast pace in the Middle East. This region is undergoing rapid electricity infrastructure development to maintain the demand-supply balance. Moreover, countries such as the UAE are investing heavily in diversifying their energy mix and are trying to tap into renewable sources. Qatar is set to be the host of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the country needs to upgrade its infrastructure.

Top Key Players in the “Instrument Transformers Market”

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

GE (US)

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide detailed information on major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To define and segment the instrument transformers market with respect to type, voltage, dielectric medium, enclosure type, application, end-user, and region

To strategically analyze the instrument transformers market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the instrument transformers market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa)

