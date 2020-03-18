Instant Noodles Market 2020-2025: Industry Report, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Instant noodles are dried and precooked noodle blocks that are prepared from flour, starch, gluten, stabilizers and edible oil, along with various alkaline agents. They are dehydrated either by flash or air frying and usually come with a tastemaker sachet, which assists in enhancing the overall flavor of the product. Instant noodles are gaining popularity among consumers across the globe as they offer the convenience of being prepared quickly and stored easily. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Instant Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market value is further projected to reach around US$ 60 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2025.

Global Instant Noodles Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes and hectic schedules have shifted the preferences of the consumers towards ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, such as instant noodles, that can be prepared and consumed quickly. Moreover, manufacturers are adopting innovative packaging techniques to enhance the shelf life of instant noodles. They are also introducing new product varieties to expand their product portfolio and consumer base. Furthermore, the easy availability of instant noodles in departmental stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores, is boosting their overall sales across the world.

Instant Noodles Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Fried

2. Non-fried

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. Indonesia

3. Japan

4. India

5. Vietnam

6. United States

7. Republic of Korea

8. Thailand

9. Saudi Arabia

10. Others

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nestle (NSRGY), Nissin Foods (NFPDF), Master Kong (Shenyang) Instant Noodle Foodstuff Co., Ltd., Hebei Hualong Food Group, Indofood Sukses Makmur (INDF), and Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company.

