Insect Repellent Market Development Analysis 2019-2029

The report segments the market based on product type which includes body-worn insect repellent and non body-worn insect repellent. The body-worn insect repellent segment is segmented into oils and cream, apparels, stickers and patches, and aerosols. The oils and cream segment is further divided into synthetic and plant based insect repellents. Moreover, the aerosol segment is classified into Deet and Non Deet. The non body-worn insect repellent segment is subdivided into coils, mats and sheets, aerosols and liquid vaporizers. The aerosol segment is further bifurcated into Deet and Non Deet. By countries, the insect repellent market in Europe is subdivided into Germany, U.K. France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and rest of Europe.

The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Avon Products Inc. (U.S.), S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Corporation (U.S.), E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF S.E (Germany) and Omega Pharma (Belgium).

Europe Insect Repellent Market: by Product Type

Body Worn Insect Repellent Oils and Cream Synthetic Deet Picaridin Permethrin Plant Based Citronella Geraniol Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Apparel

Stickers and Patches

Aerosols Deet Non Deet



Non Body Worn Insect Repellent Coils, Mats and Sheet Aerosol Deet Non Deet Liquid Vaporizer



Europe Insect Repellent Market: by Country

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Switzerland

Netherlands

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Finland

Iceland

Rest of Europe

