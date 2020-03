Insect Protein Market 2019-2026 Revenue Analysis || Key Players – Enviroflight LLC, Innovafeed, Ynsect, Hexafly, Protix and More.

The market intelligence study on the Global Insect Protein Market has been designed by analyzing the market essentials and conducting extensive research into different aspects of the industry. The study also evaluates the pivotal players operating in the market and depicts the global landscape of the market in a detailed manner.

The Insect Protein Market fragmentation and emergence of significant changes observed in the food and beverage industry are attributed to urbanization, shifting consumer preferences, and increasing population. The popular worldwide trend focusing on the presence of natural ingredients in food and beverages is on the rise. This inclination towards ‘natural and fresh’ food is also boosting demand for clean label products. The escalating demand for healthier substitutes for different food ingredients, especially innovative products such as plant-based meat alternatives, are paving the way for technological innovations and increasing the scope of food engineering.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-: Agriprotein Holdings Ltd., Enviroflight LLC, Innovafeed, Ynsect, Hexafly, Protix, Jiminis’s, Entomo Farms, Aspire Food Group, Protifarm . For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of Insect type, Application, Form and region

Insect Protein Market functioning in the food and beverage industry are also resorting to inventive methods to extend their consumer base. Fifty-nine percent of survey takers revealed that they use various platforms like online networking and digital advertising to reach an extensive range of customers. Today, consumers across the globe are able to tap the most innovative products available in the regional market. Digital media and social networking platforms have proven effective for companies attempting to broaden their reach in a way that is non-intrusive yet persuasive customers to consider regular purchases. With the increasing integration of social media in consumers’ daily lives and the ever-expanding virtual marketplace, the Insect Protein Market industry has witnessed the growth of several profitable growth opportunities and paving the way for more product innovation.

Scope Of The Report:

The Insect Protein Market report analyzes the present competitive landscape, underlining the ventures undertaken by the Insect Protein Market in the industry. Strategic initiatives such as product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other such activities have been assessed in this report, predicting the potential revenue generation associated with such deals and launches. Furthermore, the report divides the Insect Protein Market based on segments like products, end-users, applications, business verticals, and regional markets. The study also gives a comprehensive outlook of drivers, constraints, growth prospects, and hurdles impacting the overall market along with market estimation derived by both top-down and bottom-up approaches and forecasts of the expected growth in the market value and volume.

Insect Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Food and Beverage

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2026)

Whole Insect

Powder

Oil

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2019–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Global Competitive Landscape:

The key participants that control a considerable portion of the Insect Protein Market are actively employing the resources at their disposal to bring about long-standing development changes. The global industry is undergoing considerable transformation, accelerating the growth of the overall market. The available growth opportunities for the sector can be capitalized on through on-going process improvements and keeping up with the economic volatility to dedicate resources to promising expansion plans.

Key point summary:

Consumers expect the Insect Protein Market industry to continue to grow at a rapid pace

Quality is a crucial aspect of brand loyalty

Drivers boosting Insect Protein Market growth include supply chain and raw material sourcing, advertising, the aesthetic appeal of products, technology, retail outlets, increase of digital retailers, and the brick-and-mortar establishment by online retailers

There is a high demand from consumers for innovative products, clean labels, naturally-sourced ingredients, sustainability, and a wider range of products.

Respondents are attempting better approaches to reach customers, with an emphasis on advertising and social media

Most food and beverage companies profiled in the study currently sell less than 20 percent of their products through an online platform

Operational inefficiency, which is dependent on factors like employee and production capacity, can be a hurdle for technological advancements and other innovations

The growth of this Insect Protein Market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Insect Protein Market products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.