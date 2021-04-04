Inorganic Polymers Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2024

Report Highlights

The global inorganic polymers market should grow from $24.1 billion in 2019 to $29.0 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the period of 2019-2024.

Report Scope:

The inorganic polymer market is segmented into the following categories –

– Product type: silicones, graphite, chalcogenide glasses, boron polymers and others.

– Application: aerospace and defense, building and construction, medical and healthcare, electronics, industrial process, personal care and consumer products, and others.

– Class: polysilane, polysiloxane, polyphosphazene, and polygermane and polystannane.

– Region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., Russia, Italy, Germany and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; South America is segmented into the Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America; Rest of the World (RoW) is segmented into the Middle East, Africa and Rest of RoW.

In addition to industry and competitive analyses of the inorganic polymer market, this report includes a list of company profiles for key players in the global market.

Report Includes:

– 83 tables

– An overview of global markets for inorganic polymers

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics and current trends within the industry

– A look at the opportunities and highlights of the innovation-driven inorganic polymers market, as well as the major regions and countries involved in such developments

– Identification of the segments with high growth potential and understand their future applications

– Examination of the global market in terms of key trends, various types and end-use applications that have an influence on the inorganic polymers industry

– Comprehensive company profiles of the major players in the market, including BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries Ag, Kaneka Corp. and UBE Industries Ltd

Summary

A polymer is a large chain of hundreds or thousands of atoms, all linked together in a one-dimensional array to form a macromolecule. The skeletal atoms usually bear side groups; generally there are two. These side groups can be very small—such as chlorine, fluorine or hydrogen—or it can be long chain of alkyl units or long aryl units. Polymers are different from other molecules because the long-chain character allows the chains to become entangled in solution or the solid-state or, for specific macromolecular structures, to become lined up in regular arrays in the solid-state. These molecular attributes give rise to solid-state material properties—such as strength, elasticity, fiber-forming qualities

or film-forming properties—that are not found for small-molecule systems. The molecular weights of polymers are normally so high that, for all practical purposes, they are nonvolatile. These characteristics underlie the widespread use of polymers in all aspects of modern technology.

The term polymer came from two different Greek terms, poly and meros. Poly means many, and meros means part. Nature is abundant with carbon-based organic polymers, such as wool, silk, proteins, starch and cellulose. In addition, plastic and rubber are made of a wide-ranging variety of man-made organic polymers (elastomer, industrial polymers, the chemistry of plastic). But many inorganic compounds, such as oxyanions and oxyacids, are also made of polymers. Based on the type of backbone chain, polymers are divided into organic polymers and inorganic polymers. Essentially, organic polymers are made of carbon backbone structures, while inorganic polymers do not have carbon atoms as the

backbone of the skeletal structure.

The term inorganic polymer was first widely used in the 1950s, when the demand for new materials in the aircraft and aerospace industry that were resistant to low densities and high temperatures led researchers to explore the possibility of preparing inorganic substances to replace well-known organic polymers. Polymers containing organic and inorganic compounds are sometimes called hybrid polymers. Some of the best-known examples of inorganic polymers include silicone rubber (polydimethylsiloxane), polyphosphazenes, polysiloxanes and polysilanes.

On the other hand, examples of synthetic organic polymers include low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, nylon, Teflon and thermoplastic polyurethane. Inorganic polymers offer some properties not found in organic materials, including electrical conductivity, nonflammability and lowtemperature flexibility. The term inorganic polymer is now not limited to materials with plastic or elastomeric products. Inorganic polymers have wide applications such as in glasses, ceramics, rubber and plastic.

Inorganic polymers are extensively used in petrochemical industries. Silicone rubber, another inorganic polymer product, is used in the building and construction industry for window and door seals. Furthermore, in electrical engineering, inorganic polymers such as silicone rubber are utilized in wire and cable jacketing, as well as in electrical safety stinger covers. Additionally, the inorganic polymer polydimethylsiloxane is widely used as a versatile ingredient in many skincare and beauty products, because it can serve as an anti-foaming agent, skin protectant and conditioner.