Inkjet Printing Market Global Insights and Recent Technology Advancement and Analysis Report 2020-2025

Global Inkjet Printing Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview-

The inkjet printing market was valued at USD 48.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Todays high-speed inkjet devices offer enhanced quality and productivity for early-adopter commercial printers, and this is driving the market forward. The market for ink-jet printers has expanded at a tremendous pace in the last few years. Due to heightened competition for market share among ink-jet producers, many innovative concepts and technological inventions have happened that are explicitly shown in todays color ink-jet products. With the ability of printing vivid color images at comparatively low cost, ink-jet has dominated the home, small office, and large-format color printer markets. The sensitive balance between image quality, image durability, print speed, purchase price, and operation cost will define the vestige of ink-jet technology in the color printer market.

Ink-jet printing is a non-impact dot-matrix printing technology in which droplets of ink are flown from a small opening directly to a designated position on a media to produce an image. Inkjet printing involves spraying tiny droplets of liquid ink onto paper. These are placed with precision, enabling almost photo-quality images. Inkjets primary strengths are non-impact printing, which provides excellent flexibility in print systems, and inks that can print on nearly any substrate, including irregular objects.

Market By Top Companies:

HP Development Company, L.P., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Xerox Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Lexmark International Inc., Videojet Technologies Inc., Inkjet Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Industry Research Coverage

Textile Segment is Anticipated to Hold a Dominant Share of the Market

– Dominant OEMs are increasingly taking an interest in the textile segment, promoting new business models, inks, media, printheads, and high-throughput machinery. The most prominent acceleration is prophesied to be in clothing, which has the important sub-segments of fashion, haute couture, and sportswear.

– Household textiles are anticipated to grow at the next fastest rate. Quick turnaround is a growing priority of textiles as the fashion segment comprises multiple mini-seasons and print-on-demand delivery. This particularly suits inkjet production with its decreased setup times, and are also generating direct online sales of printed clothing and household decor.

– Dye sublimation and other direct-to-fabric processes have seen a huge increase, driven by the shift from traditional analog screen printing to inkjet printing format production. Soft signage, interior decor, environmental graphics, exhibit graphics, technical/industrial textiles, as well as fashion and sports apparel

– all of these markets are expanding because the inkjet textile market and solutions are developing faster than any printing market.

– Traditional wide-format OEMs are continuing to add new technology that will print on fabrics. This includes signage and displays (i.e. soft signage) such as posters, tradeshow graphics, banners, POP/POS displays, flags, etc. Then theres interior decor that includes chair, wall, and sofa coverings, bed sheets, table, drapes and curtains, and furniture coverings and even carpeting.

Market Recent Updates-

– November 2019 – Reinforcing its motto of Business Can Be Simple, Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging company, announced the launch of its new Business Imaging Solutions (BIS) lounge in Kolkata, and will serve as a one-stop destination for all office imaging requirements of organizations big or small – in the region.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Inkjet Printing Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Inkjet Printing (2020-2025)

─Global Inkjet Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─Global Inkjet Printing Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Inkjet Printing Market Analysis by Application

─Global Inkjet Printing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Inkjet Printing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Inkjet Printing Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Inkjet Printing report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Inkjet Printing product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

