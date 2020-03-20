Injection Moulding Machines Market To Expand At A Healthy 4.7%. Cagr From 2025

Summary

The New Report “Injection Moulding Machines Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global injection moulding machine market was $15,255 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $22,323 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Injection moulding machines are mechanical systems designed to produce identical injection molded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide injection moulding machines of various sizes and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others, exhibit high demand for various types of injection moulding machines. In addition, hectic lifestyle of consumers has increased the adoption of frozen foods, and thereby, the injection molded plastics products, which has further led to the rise in demand for injection moulding machines.

The global injection moulding machine market experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for injection molded plastics products in the automotive and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to the rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing fully automated injection moulding machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and Ube Industries, Ltd.

Get sample copy of “Injection Moulding Machines Market” at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014135

The global injection moulding machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, clamping force, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into electric, hybrid, and hydraulic. The electric segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global injection moulding machine market throughout the study period. Based on clamping force, the market is divided into less than 200 tons force, 200 to 500 tons force, and more than 500 tons force.

Key benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Injection Moulding Machines market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Injection Moulding Machines market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014135

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Injection Moulding Machines Market Size

2.2 Injection Moulding Machines Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Injection Moulding Machines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Injection Moulding Machines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Injection Moulding Machines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Injection Moulding Machines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Injection Moulding Machines Sales by Product

4.2 Global Injection Moulding Machines Revenue by Product

4.3 Injection Moulding Machines Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Injection Moulding Machines Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014135

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.